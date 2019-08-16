URBANA — Mary Alice Campbell, age 74, of Urbana died Tuesday (Aug. 13, 2019) in her residence.
A visitation to celebrate her life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home in Sidney. A graveside service will follow at Centennial Cemetery, Villa Grove. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care of Decatur is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Alice was born Jan. 4, 1945, in Tuscola, the daughter of Marion Earl and Mary Katherine (Rife) Raymond.
Surviving are her children, Kevin Bower and Laura Miller, David (Angel) Bower, Jimmy Dente and Jeremy Dente; grandchildren, Hailey Cotten, Nicholas LeMar, Shane LeMar, Joel Bower, Devin Bower, Dustin Miller and Blake Miller; great-grandchildren, Lukas and Creighton Cotton, Kayla Bower, Abigail Lacey and Sagan Miller; brothers, Paul Raymond, Thomas Raymond and Jon Tanzyus; and longtime friend, Terry Gilliand.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Joey Bower; grandson, Chris Bower; and brothers, Kenneth, Charles and Floyd Raymond.
