PALM COAST, Fla. — Mary Margaret (Hudson) Capel, 86, of Palm Coast, Fla., passed from this life on Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) after a long battle with cancer. She died at the home of her daughter, Liz Capel, surrounded by her family.
Mary was born in Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 14, 1934. She moved with her parents, Howard and Helen Hudson, and sisters, Marilyn and Margery, to Urbana as a youngster. She grew up on the family farm and went to country school until the family moved into Urbana so the girls could attend Uni High.
As a girl and young woman, Mary was a talented athlete. She began speedskating competitively at age 10, and in high school, she set the U.S. record for the 880. In 1951, she won the silver skates at the National Outdoor Skating championships and was ranked second in the country. She was also an exceptional gymnast, placing second in the nation at an Amateur Athletic Union tumbling meet while working with UI men’s gymnastics coach Charlie Pond.
Mary graduated from University High School in June 1952, and on Aug. 19 of that year, she married Jimmy Capel, her high school sweetheart and the love of her life. Jimmy and Mary raised four children together who, to their surprise, continued to multiply independently. Mary was an active partner in her marriage and an exceptional mom; in addition to attending years of swimming meets and youth hockey games, she organized and rode shotgun on family camping, ski, hunting and fishing trips. She taught her children how to thread a worm on a hook, as well as to skate, ski, garden, can vegetables and fruit, cook, knit, crochet, embroider, sew and quilt. Winter or summer, there was always something to do!
In addition to raising her children, Mary played golf, bridge and tennis with a devoted group of friends. She remained active with this group throughout her life.
On Aug. 16, 1991, Mary’s beloved husband, Champaign attorney James L. Capel Jr., passed away. After Jimmy’s death, Mary kept busy managing family-owned farms and rental properties, gardening, renovating her home and visiting her four children and their growing families. One year, one of the girls raised chickens, and Mary helped her “process” them, having learned as a child helping her mother on the farm. And a few Christmases ago, she got together with all four kids, and they made a delicious beef Wellington.
Mary loved to travel! There were many family trips to Florida, the Caribbean and Colorado. She loved Colorado, and after Jimmy died, she built a second home near Keystone, Colo. She also began to travel internationally with friends and family. She went to Africa with friends on photo safari twice and ultimately visited more than 11 countries on five continents, including New Zealand and Australia, Japan, England, Italy, Egypt, Nepal, Bali, Jamaica, several islands in the Caribbean and Mexico.
She is survived by her four children, Catherine (Ken Smith) Capel (Sidney), Susan (Glen) Carter (Colorado Springs, Colo.), James L. III (Lori) Capel (Ormond Beach, Fla.) and Elizabeth Capel (Palm Coast); 14 grandchildren, Alex (Jessie Campbell) (Moscow, Idaho) and Neil (Heather) Crump (Mahomet), Lauren (Al Stalker) (London, England) and Kyle (Melanie) Carter (Colorado Springs), James IV (Rachel) (St. Louis) and Kaelob (DeeDee) Capel (White Heath), Carrie Griffith (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Becca and Andy Read (Colorado Springs) and Jamie Read (Fort Lauderdale), Rebecca (Ren) Selock (Ormond Beach) and Hannah Offenback (Tampa, Fla.), Alyssa Capel (Ormond Beach) and Nichole (David) Miller (Hilton Head, S.C.); and 10 great-grandchildren, Freya (Alex) Crump and Will and Emma (Neil) Crump, Celeste (Lauren) Stalker and Dylan (Kyle) Carter, Calvin and Caden (Kaelob) Capel and Chloe (James IV) Capel and Jackson and Madison (Nichole) Miller. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bill (Ernie Martin) Capel (Champaign).
Mary was preceded in death by husband, James L. Capel Jr.; parents, J. Howard and Helen (Maguire) Hudson; and sisters, Marilyn (Hudson) McCann and Marjorie (Hudson) Flesher.
A reception to celebrate Mary’s life will be held in Champaign at a time and place to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the organization of your choice.