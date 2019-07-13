TUSCOLA — Mary Fern Carlyle, 94, of Tuscola died at 2:08 a.m. Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, near Mattoon.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Zion United Church of Christ, 701 N. County Road 250 E., rural Arthur. The Rev. Kenneth Roedder will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, rural Arthur. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 E. U.S. 36, Atwood, and also from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.