CHAMPAIGN — Mary Catherine (Cathie) Godwin, 70, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville, from complications of diabetes.
She was born Dec. 3, 1949, to Merle L. and Ruth Mae Godwin of Allerton. She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1973 and was honorably discharged. She met her husband, Forest Wilson, at Hickman Air Force Base in Hawaii; he preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a sister, brother-in-law and nephew.
She is survived by two brothers, Ed Godwin (Nancy) of Williamsport, Ind., and David Godwin (Phyllis) of Urbana. She is also survived by six nieces and nephews.
Visit sunsetfuneralhome.com for more information. Arrangements are pending.