CHAMPAIGN — Mary Christine Burton, 80, of Bronston, Ky., formerly of Illinois, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, after a brief illness.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1941, in Moweaqua, daughter of the late Robert U. Edgecombe and Esther L. Bohrer Edgecombe. Mary was a homemaker, a loving, kind-hearted and generous mother who enjoyed the beauty of flowers, playing cards and camping, as well as spending time with her family. She was of the Baptist Faith and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Dean Burton; and three brothers, Bobby Edgecombe, Gene Edgecombe and Gayle Edgecombe.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Kim (James) Wilcox of Bronston, Ky., Allan (Christina) Burton of Champaign, Mike (Vara) Burton of Mahomet and Mindy Burton of Farmer City; a sister, Mrs. Ellen Whitbart (99) of Moweaqua; a brother, Lyle Edgecombe of Ramsey; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, and one expecting arrival soon.
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network, 3525 S. National Ave., Suite 203, Springfield, MO 65802. You may offer condolences and sign the online register book at somersetundertaking.com.
Somerset Undertaking Company & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.