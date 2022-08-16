RANTOUL — Mary Clare (Glancy) Sokal, 96, of Rantoul passed away peacefully on Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Mary was born Sept. 11,1925, in Phillipsburg, Pa., the second of three children of William Patrick and Katherine Bridgette (McCullum) Glancy. Known to her family as Mady, she grew up in Osceola Mills, a small mining town in central Pennsylvania, where she graduated from Osceola Mills High School in 1943. After high school, she worked at a jewelry store and a drug store in Phillipsburg, later at the War Price Rationing Board in Houtzdale, Pa., before briefly attending nursing school.
In 1949, Mary enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She trained at Lackland and Lowry AFBs as a key punch operator. At Mitchell Field in Hempstead, N.Y., she met Airman Joseph Sokal from her home town. They married on Feb. 2, 1951, at the base chapel. For the next 18 years, they moved to where the Air Force sent them — Washington, D.C., Bermuda, New Hampshire, Georgia and, finally, Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. When the children got older, she worked at the dining halls at Chanute.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joe; brothers, William Hugh Glancy and James Robert Glancy; daughters, Margaret Grace and Catherine Frances; and grandson, Benjamin H. Senyk.
Mary is survived by her five children, Joseph (Ellen Roney) Sokal of Madison, Wis., Daniel (Cassandra) of Fruita, Colo., Mary Ann (David) Senyk of Grand Ledge, Mich., Patricia Sokal Billings of Virginia Beach, Va., and James (Carla) of Normal; her grandchildren, Maggie, Amy, Kimberly, Nora, Abigail, Evan, Michelle, Catherine and Danya; and great-grandchildren, Camille, Imogen, Raymond, Ruby, Oliver, Luka, Bryan, Kalea, Jocie, Charlee, Kasie and Jackson.
Mary belonged to St. Malachy Church and the Altar & Rosary Society, the Red Hats Society and the Rantoul Moose Lodge. She enjoyed playing cards, socializing and helping others. She led a life of simplicity, devoted to God and family ties. We will always remember and greatly miss her kindness, laughter and fun-loving nature.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Malachy Church, Rantoul, at noon Friday, Aug. 26, followed by burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A reception and lunch will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall. All are invited to join in our prayers and celebration of the life of Mary Sokal.
Memorials may be made to the St. Malachy Church Henry J. Smith Fund. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.