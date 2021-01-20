URBANA — Mary Elizabeth Elam-Clark went home to be with our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ early Sunday morning (Jan. 17, 2021).
Celebration of life services will be on Thursday, Jan. 21, at Morning Star Freewill Baptist Church, 1402 W. Eads St., Urbana. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11. Officiant will be Pastor Jimmie O. Holmes and Minister Jessie Myles, Mary's son. Final internment will immediately follow services at Mount Hope Cemetery, Champaign. The celebration of life was entrusted to Williams Memorial Services.