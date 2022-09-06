CHAMPAIGN — Colleen Norris, 68, of Champaign died suddenly on Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa, with the Rev. Nicolas Wilson, of Ottawa Catholic Parishes, officiating. Memorial visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Colleen, formerly of St. Joseph and most recently Gifford, retired from the Champaign-Urbana Carle Foundation Hospital in 2019 after 44 years of service. Colleen started in the business office at Carle Clinic and ended her career in the Mills Breast Cancer Center. She was named Employee of the Month in January and ultimately of the year in 1989.
She was born in Streator on Jan. 12, 1954, to Donald and Jessie (Hazelip) Norris, where she attended and graduated from Streator schools and Marycrest Business College in Kankakee.
She is survived by her brother, Dennis (Connie) Norris of Ocala, Fla.; sister, Suzan (Ronald) Brockman of Ottawa, Ill.; her “Bud,” Mary Grove of Gifford; nieces, Dana Brockman of Peoria and Kelly (Robert) Smith of Villa Park; sister-in-law, Virginia (Stoeckel) Norris of Rockford; great-nephew, Richard (Becky) Burrows of Moorehead, Minn.; great-niece, Lindsey (Brandon) Burke of Pooler, Ga.; great-great-niece, Olivia Burrows of Moorehead; and cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Scott Brockman, and nieces, Diane Brockman and Lynn Norris.
She was a bright spirit and joyful person and was always smiling and ready for fun. She loved going to lunch with friends (Le Peep was a favorite), unsweetened tea over Sonic ice cubes, peanut butter by the spoonful, country music, traveling, Birkenstocks, and she definitely wasn’t afraid of color (the more splashy colors, the better).
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mills Breast Cancer Center at the Champaign-Urbana Carle Foundation Hospital at carle.org or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org.
You may sign the online guest book and share remembrances at muellerfh.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, 800 First Ave., Ottawa, IL 61350; 815-434-4433.