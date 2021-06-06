URBANA — Mary Ann Collenberger, 87, of Urbana passed away peacefully on June 3, 2021, at her home in Urbana surrounded by family and friends.
Mary was born on Dec. 23, 1933, in Paris, Ill., the daughter of the late John Quinn and Harriet L. (Waller) Bristow.
She married Robert Collenberger on June 14, 1951, in Paris, Ill.
Mary was an avid gardener, she loved cooking and antiquing. Mary was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Collenberger; her children, Linda (Rick) Schaffer, Mary Ann Heller, Tammy (Jeff) Drook and Chris (Brenda) Collenberger; grandchildren, Mike, Leslie, Emily, Justin, Alicia, Ashley and Brittany; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, sister Norma Jean Harrington and brother James Bristow.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to Carle Hospice, 1813 W. Kirby Ave., Champaign, IL 61821. The family would like to send special thanks to Carol and Tonia of Carle Hospice. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., C. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Paris, Ill.