RANTOUL — Mary R. Corner (Ross), 89, of Rantoul died Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022).
Mary was born July 18, 1933, in Timonium, Md., the only child of Charles and Claire Ross.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents; and beloved aunts, Grace and Florence.
She met Franklin R. Corner, an Air Force airman in the 1950s, and must have been entirely smitten, as they were married after a short 21-day engagement. Their more-than-40-year marriage took them across the country to Air Force bases in New Mexico, Arkansas, California and, ultimately, Chanute Air Force base in Rantoul, where they resided for the remainder of their life.
Mary is survived by her loving son, Jim Corner, whom she adored.
Mary was a hardworking, devoted wife and mother. Professionally, she worked as a secretary in the office at JW Eater School for 23 years and for the Extra Help department at the University of Illinois. Amazingly, when most people are thinking about slowing down, she began the Extra Help employment in her later years and worked there until age 78.
She enjoyed maintaining a variety of friendships and was also involved in a bowling league for many years. She had an amazing ability to remember numbers, specifically dates and phone numbers. She never forgot a friend’s birthday or anniversary and frequently sent cards and flowers and was also the happy recipient of such joys, proudly displaying the cards she received along her living room wall. She very much enjoyed being part of her neighbor’s lives, attending numerous gatherings and occasional pizza lunches at Monical’s. She was the epitome of what it means to be a good neighbor, as she was always willing to water plants, care for pets and bring in the mail when neighbors were traveling. When she and Jim traveled together out east, she brought back salt water taffy as a treat for her friends. She loved people and was an amazing pillar of strength to all who had the blessing of knowing her.
No services will be held. Private interment at Danville National Cemetery, Danville, adjacent to her husband, will occur, with Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, handling the arrangements.