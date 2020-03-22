CHAMPAIGN — Mary Alice (Hoover) Council died at 2:30 p.m. Friday (March 20, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be scheduled for a later date.
Mary was a beloved daughter and sister. She was born in Urbana on June 22, 1932, to W. Scott Hoover and Dorothy (Green) Hoover.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; brother, William Jay Hoover; and an infant sister.
Mary was a devoted wife and mother. She supported her family in all of their endeavors with great pride.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Ralph H. Council, and daughters, Joyce Thomas (Michael) of Champaign, Paula Littell of Lake Zurich and Carol Wintersteen (Bruce) of Monticello. Mary is also survived by four grandsons, Matthew Thomas (Lisa) of Champaign, Grant Thomas (Traci) of Champaign and Paul Thomas and Drew Littell of Lake Zurich. Additionally, she is survived by three granddaughters, Robin (Thomas) Heltsley (Blake) of Urbana, Beth (Littell) Frakes (Andrew) of Lake Zurich and Christine Cartwright of Monticello. Mary was proud to also have 11 great-grandchildren.
Mary was a lifelong resident of the Champaign-Urbana community. She graduated from Champaign High School in 1950 and then attended the University of Illinois. She and Ralph married on July 4, 1952, and briefly resided in Chicago during his tenure in dental school. They lived on Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo., for several years before settling in Champaign.
She served her community in a variety of ways for many years. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Bottenfield School PTA and the Junior Women’s Club. Mary worked as an election judge and also worked for the university during registrations as well as in the Entomology and Labor and Industrial Relations departments. Mary owned and managed Dinah’s Hallmark Shop on Green Street for many years and volunteered as a hospice worker. She is currently a member of First Baptist Church at Savoy.
As members of the Networkers, Mary and Ralph were avid fans and supporters of the UI women’s volleyball team. They held season tickets for many years to the UI men’s basketball games as well as the Broadway Series at the State Farm Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church at Savoy. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.