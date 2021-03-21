CHAMPAIGN — Mary Beth Due, 62, of Champaign passed away Wednesday (March 17, 2021) at 2:06 p.m. at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
In accordance with family wishes, she will be cremated, and her family will host a memorial service this summer.
Mary Steenbergen married Louis P. Due on April 30, 1994, in Savoy. She worked as an RN at all the local hospitals in her nursing career, which spanned 35 years. The only thing she loved more than being a nurse was her role as a doting mother to Charlie, which she relished. Mary graduated from Centennial High School in Champaign and graduated from the nursing program from Parkland College, Champaign.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Louise Steenburgen of Fisher; sister Deb (Dave) Keller of LaPorte, Ind.; brother, Sam (Kelly) of Fisher; and sister Mel (Maggie) Thomas of Boston.
She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel Sylvester Steenbergen, in November 2018.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Although physically devastated with a quadraplegic stroke in 2014, Mary never complained and never quit in her battle for recovery. Even after surgery for breast cancer five years later, she was determined to be at home and enjoy the kind of kindess and support from her friends and family that sustained her for the rest of her life. Though it was hard to witness someone we loved so much work so hard in therapy, but to no avail, it was inspiring to be an everyday witness to real, true courage. Her memory will forever be a blessing to her husband, whom she loved, and son, whom she adored.
