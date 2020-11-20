TUSCOLA — Mary Elizabeth Goeken, 89, of Tuscola passed away at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 18, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Kenneth Roedder officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and follow social-distancing requirements.
Mary was born on Aug. 7, 1931, in Green Valley, the daughter of Edward and Nadeanne Newman Shoultz. She married Harold Gene Goeken on Nov. 19, 1949, in Pekin. He preceded her in death on April 11, 2014.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Shawn (Mischa) and Shana, both of Rockville; great-grandchildren, Ali Sue, Tyler and Avrie; and brother, Edward Shoultz of Nashville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Ronnie Goeken.
Mary retired from Kraft Foods and was a homemaker. Later in life, she helped on the early-childhood bus, where she was known as “Miss Mary.”
She enjoyed visiting family, watching the Cubs and college basketball games. Mary loved playing bingo and visiting with the ladies at her table at Brookstone Estates while eating ice cream and honey buns. She had resided at Brookstone for over nine years. Most of all, Mary loved taking care of Harold and enjoying spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Mary loved to watch them play sports, cheer for them and visit them for the holidays in Indiana. She will be greatly missed and was loved more than she ever knew.
Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.