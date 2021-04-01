CHAMPAIGN — The legacy of Evangelist Mary Ellen Gwin.
Evangelist Mary Gwin (EG) was born Mary Ellen Moore on April 18, 1951, to the godly union of Flim and Amy Moore. She grew up in Robbins in the home built by her father. She received a bachelor's of music degree and a bachelor's of education degree from Roosevelt University of Chicago.
In September 1973, Mary Ellen Moore met Lloyd E. Gwin (senior bishop/BG) while he was in the U.S. Army. Their love was instant and captivating. They married on May 22, 1974, and were an inseparable godly couple for more than 46 years. The years they were together seemed like only a few days because of the love he had for her and the love she had for him (Genesis 29:20 NIV). Evangelist Gwin truly loved her husband.
Along with being a devoted wife, she was also a loving mother and grandmother. She wholly cherished her children and grandchildren. On another note, along with her love for family was her love for shopping and dressing. She was the sweetest and best-dressed person in all settings, at all times.
In Church of the Living God, Champaign, Evangelist Gwin was the minister of music, director of ministries, ordained minister and first lady and co-pastor, along with her husband, Bishop Gwin, for nearly 40 years. She was also the mother of the Church of the Living God National Assembly Brotherhood.
She loved education. She was an adult education teacher in Chicago and Urbana for more than 20 years. She had a gift for helping others see and achieve their God-ordained purposes. Her love for the Lord and the light of Jesus Christ that radiated from her led many of her students and their families to Jesus Christ.
She majored in music, primarily so that she could ultimately be a director of music for the Lord and his church. Her love for him and music was obvious from her childhood until her homegoing. Music was her way of preaching and teaching others to know and love Jesus Christ. And this she did for nearly 60 years.
From time to time, someone comes along that God uses to transform others. Evangelist Mary Ellen Gwin was one of them.
We thank God so much for allowing Evangelist Mary Gwin to pass our way. For so many, she forever changed our physical and eternal destiny. We will truly miss you EG and will always love you. Rest well. We’ll see you in glory!
Professional services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign, IL 61820; walkerfs.com.