LECANTO, Fla. — Mary Eileen Gattis Ehley passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Vita’s IPU in Lecanto, Fla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jessie Gattis; sister, Yvonne Withers; brother, Willie Gattis; and brothers-in-law, Leon Lowery, Den Roy, Ernest Withers, Tom Lemke and Chuck Higgins.
Eileen is survived by her daughter, Mary Brown (Manuel) of Inglis, Fla.; son, Earl Ehley of Urbana; grandson, Gregory King of Champaign; sisters, Thelma Sue Coleman and Velma Lemke, both of Champaign, Vi Kibler (Don) of Mayfield, Ky., and Donna Higgins of Savoy; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.