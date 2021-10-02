Mary Elizabeth Cameron Oct 2, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Mary Elizabeth Cameron of Maroa died Tuesday (Sept. 28, 2021) at Liberty Village, Clinton.Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the funeral home. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos