CHAMPAIGN — Mary Elizabeth Cox, 92, formerly of Champaign and Granbury, Texas, was called home to eternal peace at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 12, 2021) at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1928, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, a daughter of Raymond J. and Mary E. (Bess) Truitt. Mary married Leonard L. Cox in Champaign on Aug. 5, 1946, and he preceded her in death on March 20, 2019, after 72 years of marriage, as did her parents; sister, Margaret Anne Truitt; son, William J. Cox; and daughter, Mary Beth Muehling.
Survivors include two sons, John R. Cox of Granbury and Michael L. Cox of Broadlands; two grandsons, Jeff Davis and Mark Cox; two granddaughters, Lori Barnett and Ruth Hite; three great-grandsons, Mason Davis, Payton Davis and Barack Hite; four great-granddaughters, Lacey Uhyrek, Maddie Davis, Riley Hite and Maleah Hite; one great-great-grandson, Paxton Uhyrek; and one great-great-granddaughter, Kinley Uhyrek.
Mary graduated from Champaign Central High School. She worked in many jobs over the years to help support her family. She retired from her position at Granbury Hospital in Granbury.
Mary was devoted to her husband, Leonard, and loved spending time with her family. She took much joy in family life and was a focus point in keeping her family together and communicating. She had deep love for her mother and father and spent much time keeping in contact with relatives scattered throughout the United States. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching the sporting teams she followed, especially Illini basketball and football.
A memorial of remembrance and inurnment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.