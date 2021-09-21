CULLOM — Mary Ella Howell, 68, of Cullom, formerly of Danville, peacefully passed away at 9:37 a.m. Friday (Sept. 17, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, followed by a visitation until 6 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Chatsworth. Father David Sabel will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church or to the Cullom Fire Department.
Mary was born Nov. 3, 1952, in Paxton, a daughter of Dale and Billie Marie (Phillips) Kemmer.
She is survived by a sister, Patricia (Mark) Stuckey of Piper City; five nieces and nephews, Jason (Jennifer) Stuckey of Piper City, Megan (Jared) Read of Seneca, Rob (Shanna) Kemmer of Fairbury, Lisa (Luke) Young of Maryland Heights, Mo., and Jennifer (Bo) Smith of Belvidere; 12 great-nieces and -nephews, Kara, Kaley and Blake Stuckey, Kinser, Mack and Nash Read, Drew and Krue Kemmer, Ellie May and Atticus Young and Brody and Cole Smith; and her devoted Shetland Sheepdog, Skye, who was her world, as she was his.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Chuck and Bob Kemmer.
Mary graduated from Melvin-Sibley High School in 1970. She then attended Eastern Illinois University, receiving her bachelor's in education. She continued her education at Illinois State and earned her master's in education. After 35 years of teaching in the Danville Consolidated School District 118, Mary retired in 2008. She touched many young lives in her career.
Mary was the past president and vice-president of the Cullom Women’s Club, secretary of the Cullom Senior Citizens and vice-president of the St. John’s Altar and Rosary. She enjoyed collecting Santa figurines, cookbooks and recipes. She loved to tend to her flower garden and was happy when creating something with her hands, quilting and cross-stitching. She was happiest when spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
