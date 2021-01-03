PAXTON — Mary Ellen Barger, 87, of Paxton passed away at 6:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Heritage Manor, Gibson City.
Private family funeral services will be held at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery.
Mary was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Bloomington, the daughter of Virgil and Alma Mounce Reum. She married Marvin H. Barger on Feb. 12, 1955. He preceded her in death on May 29, 2018.
She is survived by a daughter, Robin (Gregg) Hart of Paxton; two sons, Russell Barger of Shapiro and Justin (Angela) Barger of Paxton; two grandchildren, Arielle Davenport and Lacie Hart; and one brother, Virgil (Julie) Reum of Streator.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Mary graduated as valedictorian from Long Point High School. She was a member of the Paxton United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer at the Paxton Thrift Shop for many years.
She enjoyed flower gardening, canning and working jigsaw puzzles.
Memorials may be made to the Paxton United Methodist Church. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.