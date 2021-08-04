Mary Ellen Junkert Aug 4, 2021 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON — Mary Ellen Junkert, 85, of Clinton died at 7:11 p.m. Monday (Aug. 2, 2021) at her family home in Clinton. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos