BEMENT — Mary Ellis of Savoy died at 1:55 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 1, 2022) at Bement Health Care Center. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, is in charge of arrangements.