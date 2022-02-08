PALM BAY, Fla. — Mary Louise Engle, 93, of Palm Bay, Fla., formerly Danville, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
Mary was born on March 31, 1928, in Effingham, to Herman and Bridget Buhnekemper Zehner. She married Paul Oden Engle on June 7, 1947. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2007.
Mary is survived by her children, Dianne (C. William) Parker, Marilyn Engle, Paul F. Engle, Teresa (David) Shaft and John (Michelle) Engle; grandchildren, Michele (Timothy) Turner, Daniel (Gretchen) Parker, Matthew (Casie) Parker, Jennifer (Thomas) Finke, Ryan (Dorothy) Lowery, Sara (Brian) Schull, Laura (Tyler) Dill and Kathryn (Parker) Radecki; great-grandchildren, Aaron Turner, Molly and Mason Parker, Madeline Parker, JohnPaul, Dominic and Charles Finke, Emma, Molly and Sarah Lowery, Elizabeth Schull, Nicholas Dill and Paxton Radecki.
The fifth of eight children, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Norma Wernsing, Sidona Frazier, Margaret Kenter and Bernice Maier; brothers, John, Harold (Bud) and Robert Zehner; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Lowery; and special brother- and sister-in-law, Frank and Eleanore Engle.
Mary entered the work force after graduating from St. Anthony High School in Effingham. Through her life, she held various positions, beginning with Illinois Bell Telephone, Interstate Printers & Publishers and ending with retirement from Danville Area Community College. She also owned and operated the Mister Softee franchise in Danville with Paul from 1961 to 1969.
Mary was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Melbourne, Fla., and a past member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Danville. She supported Catholic education and enjoyed countless hours in retirement tutoring students in reading at Holy Family School and as a member of Golden Geese Readers for Second Graders at Our Lady of Lourdes School. Mary enjoyed walking, reading, crafting and word and number puzzles. While in Danville, Mary volunteered in the Holy Family Gift Shop for several years. Mary was very active in her retirement after her move to Florida and was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Council of Catholic Women and Craft Guild, was an administrative assistant volunteer at Melbourne Central Catholic High School, and was an avid card player with the women in her community. Her most cherished times were spent with her husband and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Per Mary’s wishes, please dress in bright colored clothing and join us in celebrating her life. Her family will be receiving guests on Friday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville. She will be entombed at Resurrection Cemetery following the services. Per the current health guidelines, we kindly ask everyone in attendance to wear masks and social distance for everyone’s safety as we celebrate Mary’s life together.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Schlarman Academy, Holy Family Parish, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Melbourne or St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Effingham. Please join Mary’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.