CHAMPAIGN — Mary Louise Farruggia, 92, devoted wife, mother and homemaker, of Champaign died Friday (April 17, 2020) at Meadowbrook Health Center, Urbana.
Mary's favorite pastimes were fishing, traveling and spending time with family.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon Godsil of Monmouth, Penny Stwaski of Champaign and Terry Farruggia of Savoy; three brothers; one sister; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Esther Bush; husband of 62 years, Stephen; sisters, Geraldine and Dorothy; and brother, Russell.
Due to the current coronavirus stay-at-home order, there will be a private graveside funeral service at Roselawn Cemetery, and visitation will be for immediate family only. A celebration of life service will be held after the stay-at-home order is lifted.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.