CHAMPAIGN — Mary Duckworth File, 88, of Champaign, formerly of Tolono, gained her wings Saturday evening (Oct. 17, 2020) at Illini Heritage Rehab, Champaign.
She was born Nov. 3, 1931, in Perks, daughter of Howard and Melvina (Beggs) Duckworth. She married John Lee File on July 16, 1949, in Chester. He preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 1996.
She is survived by three children, Steven (Catherine) File of Marianna, Fla., Kathy (Nick) Newman of Mount Carmel and Greg (Tara) File of Mahomet; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by five siblings and a daughter, Jennie File.
Mary ran the carousel at Market Place from the day it opened. She was honored with a commemorative bench dedicated to her, which can still be used by anyone on the ride. She retired when she turned 82. She and her husband published the Arcola Record-Herald from 1972 to 1978. She was an assistant to the controller at the Breakers Hotel in West Palm Beach, Fla. She was the publisher and editor of the Tolono County Star in the early 1980s. She was also co-owner of the Broadside Press of Champaign during that time.
Due to the current health issues, there will be a private service held at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. She will be laid to rest beside her husband and daughter in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Rantoul.