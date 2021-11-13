RANTOUL — Mary Evelyn Fitton, 97, of rural Rantoul passed away early Thursday afternoon (Nov. 11, 2021) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
She was born June 15, 1924, in rural Ludlow, a daughter of George Earl and Fern Elizabeth (Coon) Hendershott. She married William H. Fitton on Aug. 30, 1943, at St. Malachy Church, Rantoul. He preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 1999.
Surviving are three sons, Bill Fitton of Champaign, John Fitton of Rantoul and David (Bernadette) Fitton of Oakwood; a daughter, Phyllis Buhr of Farmer City; a brother-in-law, Jack Shilts of Paxton; a former sister-in-law, Marjorie Hendershott of Paxton; 11 grandchildren, Angela Fitton Jonas of Vail, Colo., Todd Fitton of Monticello, Chad Fitton of Chillicothe, Ohio, Alice Long of Stanford, Laura Hatch of Mahomet, Sheila and Julie Fitton, both of Las Vegas, Kevin Fitton of Tower, Minn., Nathan and Cristopher Buhr of Penfield and Kyle Fitton of Oakwood; 20 great-grandchildren, including twins Logan and Hannah Buhr; seven great-grandchildren; 11 nieces; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Wendell Fitton; a daughter, Janet Boardingham; a son-in-law, Jerry Boardingham; two daughters-in-law, Debbie Fitton and Judy Fitton; two brothers; two sisters; a brother-in-law; and an infant grandson and two nieces.
Mary grew up in rural Ludlow and attended Burbank and Gallagher grade schools. She graduated from Paxton Community High School in 1942. She and her husband farmed east of Rantoul all their married life and moved to the Fitton family farm in 1970.
Mary was a member of St. Malachy Church and sang in the adult choir. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, classic country music, dancing, being with her family and friends and dining out with them.
A funeral service will be at noon Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, with burial following in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be for hour prior to the service, also at Lux Memorial Chapel.
Memorials may be made to St. Malachy School or the donor’s choice.