PHILO — Mary Frances Fyffe passed away July 5, 2021, after a long illness, in Harlingen, Texas.
She lived in Philo for many years and worked as a registered nurse for Carle Clinic and McKinley Health Center.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karin Murn, and is survived by her son, Charles E. Fyffe Jr. (wife Carol) of Salisaw, Okla., and daughter, Lonna Cinnamon (husband Ken) of Port Isabel, Texas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Steven Murn, Michael Murn, John Hunter and Jacob Cinnamon; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.