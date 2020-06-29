CHAMPAIGN — Mary E. Griffith, 95, of Champaign passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) at Champaign Rehabilitation Center. Mary was born July 24, 1924.
She is survived by two sons, William (Judy) of California and Richard (Nancy) of Champaign, and a daughter, Debbie (Tom) Dunagan of Champaign; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Mae (Frank) Sowers of Urbana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William, her parents and two brothers.
Mary and her husband owned and operated the Bondville Greenhouses for many years. She loved spending time in her flower garden and antiquing.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Champaign Rehab Center for all their kind care of Mary during her time there.
There will be a private family burial in Rose Hill, Ill. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is handling arrangements.