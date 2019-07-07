BOURBONNAIS — Mary Louise Gudeman, 76, of Bourbonnais passed away on Friday (July 5, 2019) at her home.
She was born on Nov. 3, 1942, in Cissna Park, a daughter of Leonard W. and Louise A. Rudin Gudeman. Survivors include seven sisters, Sarah (George Jr) Melton of Peoria, Esther Andreas of Bourbonnais, Judy Edelman of Onarga, Edna (Jerry) Cluver of Cissna Park, Leah Joy (Lyle) Oberg of Cottonwood, Ariz., B. Jean Robra of Norden, Germany, and Aldine (Scott) Blunier of Brazil; five brothers, Charles Gudeman of Columbia Falls, Mon., John (Sandy) Gudeman of Wildwood, Mo., Alfred Gudeman of San Diego, Calif.; Dan (Myrna) Gudeman of Florence, Ore., and David (Debbie) Gudeman of Watseka. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph and Samuel Gudeman; one brother in law, Paul Andreas; one nephew; and one niece.
Mary attended First Christian Church in Watseka and was a caregiver to many area people. She enjoyed reading, embroidering and spending time with her family.
Funeral services will held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday July 9, 2019, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, with Pastor Silas Montgomery officiating. Burial will be in the Cissna Park Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Historical Society.
