CHAMPAIGN — Mary Elizabeth Hancock, 90, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Bickford of Champaign Senior Living Community.
She was born on Jan. 26, 1929, in New Castle, Pa., to Antonio and Mary Emma (Hatfield) Casillo. She married Alan Hancock on July 28, 1966, in Champaign.
Mary is survived by her children, Toni Roberts of Atlanta, Mark Roberts of Urbana, Cathy Roberts of Champaign, Jill Hieronymous of Champaign and Scott Hancock of Tolono; grandchildren, Dylan, Kelly and Cam; sister, Jean Anne Pearson; and her beloved cats, Hermie and Brady.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Betty, Margarette, Lucille and Virginia.
Mary enjoyed working in the yard, sewing, doing crafts, dancing and listening to music. She was an avid fan of Elvis and Kenny Rogers. Mary worked as a sales associate at Black’s Hardware for 17 years and at MAB Paints until she was 82 years old.
A celebration of life service will be held in Mary’s honor at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St. Memorial visitation will be held prior from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.