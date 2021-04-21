CHAMPAIGN — Mary E. Haring, 84, of Pacific, Mo., passed away on Saturday (April 17, 2021).
Mary, daughter of the late Raymond Spriggs and his wife, Anna nee Pastor, was born on Sept. 8, 1936, in Decatur. She received her education from St. Teresa Catholic High School in Decatur. On Oct. 26, 1957, she was united in marriage to Ron Haring in Decatur. Mary was employed for many years as an administrative assistant to the athletic director at the University of Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Haring; siblings, James Spriggs and Norma Bulger; and granddaughter, Alyssa Bell.
Among her survivors are three children, Julie Weidinger of Townsend, Mont., Lianne Griffin and husband Kevin of Pacific and Susan Bell and husband Ray of Godfrey; two siblings, Raymond Spriggs and wife Ann and Father Robert Spriggs; grandchildren, Matt Weidinger and wife Maura, Joshua Weidinger, Rachel Weidinger, Nick Bell and wife Devyn, Nathan Bell, Megan Bell, Mary Griffin and Alex Griffin; great-grandchild, Sonya Weidinger; and other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 21, at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Godfrey, with interment in St. Patrick Cemetery-Greenwood, Godfrey.
Memorial donations can be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign.
Arrangements in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, Mo.