DANVILLE — Mary Helen (Midge) Beiger of Danville, formerly of Champaign, passed away at her daughter Sheryl’s home on July 3, 2021, at the age of 92, after a years-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Mary Helen was born May 30, 1929, to Claude C. and Edith H. Smith, in South Bend, Ind., the oldest of three children. She acquired the name Midge at an early age because she was so short. Midge married Charles Henry Beiger Jr. on Aug. 20, 1949. He preceded her in death in January 2014 after nearly 65 years of marriage, after his long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sheryl Lynn Beiger Walsh of Danville and Claudia Sue Beiger Satterthwaite of Hemet, Calif.; brother, Claude C. Smith Jr. of Plymouth, Minn.; three grandchildren, Heather Renee Walsh of State Line, Ind., Alex Satterthwaite of Rantoul and Alexis (Devon) Satterthwaite Newkirk-Stone of Moreno Valley, Calif.; and two stepgrandchildren, Brad (Trish) Walsh of Princeton, Texas, and Greg (Hollie) Walsh of Champaign, whom she adored. Midge also has four great-grandchildren, Caleb Adam Lahey and Haylee Jeanette Walsh-Starr of State Line, Mila Satterthwaite of Champaign and Zane Satterthwaite of Rantoul. Also surviving are two former sons-in-law, Jack (Tarri) Walsh of Danville and Mark (Margaret Monty) Satterwaite of Urbana, whom Midge was always very fond of.
Midge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sister, Judith Ann Smith Polhmann; in-laws; and one nephew.
Midge worked for the Unit 4 school district for 40-plus years, lastly as a librarian at Champaign Centennial High School. She attended DePauw University and was member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, in which she remained active most of her life, including being the national treasurer. Midge was most known for her approximately-50-year involvement with Sweet Adelines International. She directed the Champaign-Urbana chorus and started the Danville chorus as their first director 50 years ago. She held many positions within the organization, including regent of the Illinois/Indiana area, and she sang in too many quartets to count.
Midge and Chuck enjoyed traveling and playing golf. No trip was complete without a few rounds of golf. They both played bridge, Midge received a master's of bridge, and she enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts and entertaining. Having a house full of 40 to 50 people was a common occurrence at the Beiger household. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking them on adventures and creating memories and gifts for them.
In her last years, Midge was wonderfully looked after by her daughter, Claudia, while still at her home in Champaign, from July 2015 until she relocated to Sheryl’s home in Danville in January 2018, where she had been lovingly cared for until her passing.
Midge will be missed by so many people she has known along the way, but she will rejoice to rejoin her beloved husband, Chuck, for a round of golf, a hand of bridge and to ring a few chords with others in old-fashioned barbershop harmony.
A celebration of life committal service will be held on Thursday, July 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Turtle Run Circle of Remembrance, 332 E. Liberty Lane, Danville, IL 61832. Inurnment will be in Turtle Run Circle of Remembrance. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please join Mary’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.