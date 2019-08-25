MANSFIELD — Mary Helen Moxley, 73, of Mansfield, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) at her residence. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 202 E. Oliver St., Mansfield, with Pastor Danny McCubbins officiating. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the funeral home.
Mary Helen Moxley was born March 30, 1946, in Nancy, Ky., a daughter of Frank and Sara Rigney Hardwick. She married Charlie Moxley on Sept. 14, 1963, in Bement. He passed away Aug. 20, 2018.
Surviving are her children, Charles H. (Mary K.) Moxley of Mansfield, Mineous F. (Sabrina) Moxley of Tacoma, Wash., Eddie (Anita) Moxley of Rockmart, Ga., and Kirby Moxley of Mansfield; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Franklynn Hardwick of Kentucky and Linda (Charlie) Young of Nancy, Ky.
Mrs. Moxley was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Moxley; parents; five sisters; and four brothers.