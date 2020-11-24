BLOOMINGTON — Mary Lucille Herrell, 56, of Bloomington passed away at 11:25 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 21, 2020) at home.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a memorial be made to a Humane Society of the donor’s choice. To express condolences online, please visit carmodyflynn.com.
She was born July 18, 1964, in Champaign, daughter of Earl and Phyllis Jiles Benschneider. She married Rodney Herrell on Oct. 26, 2007.
Surviving are her husband, Rodney of Bloomington; parents, Earl and Phyllis Benschneider of Allerton; stepchildren, Stephen and Samantha Herrell, both of Bloomington; and two brothers, Mark and Paul Benschneider.
Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Peggy Herrell, and brother-in-law, Timothy Herrell, both of Bloomington; three nieces, Emily, Brooke and Heather; three nephews, Matt, Arron and Cody; and many great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, close cousins and furry friends.
Mary worked at the University of Illinois SURS for 30 years, retiring as an imaging processor.