ARTHUR — Mary Herschberger, 94, of Arthur, passed away peacefully at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family and her caregiver.
Private funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Arthur Mennonite Church. The Rev. Glen Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be in Arthur Cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home, 221 E. Main St., Arcola.
Mary was born March 17, 1926, in Arthur (Moultrie County). She is a daughter of Samuel N. and Fannie (Herschberger) Beachy. She married Henry D. Herschberger on Dec. 21, 1944, in Arthur.
She is survived by her husband of 75 years and 10 months, Henry Herschberger of Arthur; three children, Larry and wife Sheryll, Richard “Rich” and wife Vicki, and Carol Kennel and husband Rod, all of Arthur; grandchildren Colby Tyler Herschberger and Clayton Ross Herschberger, both of Arthur, Elizabeth Renee Smith and husband Zachariah of California, Geneva Marie Johnson and husband Damon of Ohio, Heather Dawn Massie and husband Dr. James Massie of Nashville, Tenn., Meagan Brooke Walsh and husband Brett of Shorewood, and Landon Kennel and wife Gracie of Denver; great-grandchildren Wyatt Jeffrey Herschberger, Owen Henry Herschberger, River Smith, Gibson Johnson, Marshall Johnson, Matthew Daniel Massie, Meredith Caroline Massie, Howard Willem Walsh, Alana Kelsey Walsh, Benjamin Quincy Walsh and Colin Jude Walsh; and stepgrandchildren Traci Stain, Brian Behrends, Dean Behrends and Laura Anderson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Noah Beachy and Alvin Beachy; two sisters, Lovina Yoder and Esther Herschberger; and a stillborn sister.
Mary was a member of the Arthur Mennonite Church. In her earlier years, she was active teaching Bible school and Sunday school. For 30 years, she arranged floral bouquets for the church sanctuary, holidays and special events. During the holidays, she placed greenery and candle chimneys in each church sanctuary window. Often, the floral arrangements were flowers from her own garden. Her ideas brought about the Salad Supper for the Mother Daughter Banquets. She sang in the church choir and she was active in “The Octette” to provide special music at church and special events.
She had her student pilot's license for the Cessna she loved to fly. At times, she would complete her housework for the day and fly the Cessna over the countryside and “buzz” the men in the field before returning home. Recently, she talked about “flying again.” She and Henry would fly the family on vacations in the Cessna. They traveled abroad, traveled to all 50 states and motorcoached across the country from Alaska to Key West, Fla.
She enjoyed landscaping, interior design and floral arranging and was a professional seamstress. Her love was in the garden — shaping, pruning, trimming and weeding her perennial beds. Not so long ago, she took daffodils from her perennial bed, dried the bulbs and carefully and meticulously cleaned them to share with granddaughters.
She was active with Arthur’s centennial. She served on the committee for designing and decorating the Eberhardt Village during construction. It was very important to her that one room was set aside for the residents to pray or meditate.
For many years, she helped with the MCC Relief Sale, designing the quilt sale handbook cover.
Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family — her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She loved to use her iPad for years and even recently to keep in touch with her family.
Memorials may be made to Lincolnland Home Care, Lincolnland Hospice or Arthur Mennonite Church.