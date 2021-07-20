BROADLANDS — Mary E. Huss, 82, died at 11:24 a.m. Friday (July 16, 2021) at home in Broadlands.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Mary was born on Sept. 19, 1938, in rural Champaign County, a daughter of William and Arlene (Crowley) Hill. She married Dale Huss on Jan. 18, 1958, in Ste. Marie. He died on Nov. 20, 2014.
Survivors include two daughters, Judy (Mike) Costelic and Terri (Brian) Hallowell, both of Broadlands; grandchildren, Haley Costelic, Madisyn Rauckman, Braylon Auteberry, Ashlyn Costelic, Brandon, Bryce, Brodyee and Brytt Hallowell; and great-grandchildren, Khaden, Brynley, Axel, Brayden, Coltyn and Kora.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two brothers and two sisters.
Mary enjoyed bowling and gardening. She also liked riding in her golf cart around Broadlands visiting friends and getting french fries at the Lincoln St. Lounge, where she worked for 12 years.
