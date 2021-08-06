TUSCOLA — Mary Joan (Knight) Williams, 91, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 4, 2021) at Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Mary was born in Danville, to Dale and Joy (Willison) Knight, on Nov. 21, 1929. She graduated Indianola High School in 1947 and the University of Illinois in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, Jack Williams, in Las Vegas, on June 14, 1952, and he preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2005.
Mary taught high school business classes at Arthur from 1951 to 1953 and Oakland from 1953 to 1957. She worked as the plant laboratory’s secretary at USI (Quantum, LyondellBasell) beginning in 1977, and she retired in 1991.
Mary belonged to the Tuscola Women’s Club, where she became a Jewel member for her 50 years of membership in 2012. Mary was also a member of the Douglas County Retired Teachers, Douglas County Museum and Mary Circle of Tuscola United Methodist Church.
Mary was a proud UI graduate. She was an avid sports fan of the UI, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and attending as many of their extracurricular activities as possible.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Jack Williams; infant son, Ray; parents; three brothers, Glen Dale (Myrtle), Franklin and Robert (Ruth); brothers-in-law, Dale (Virginia) Williams, Don Williams, Glen (Barbara) Williams, Fay Williams and Wade (Amber) Williams; and sister-in-law, Juanita (Harold) Hance.
Mary is survived by her son, Don (Fran) Williams; grandchildren, Laurel Williams, Caroline Williams and Keith Williams; daughter, Mary Ann (Jim) Pattenaude; grandchildren, Rachael (fiancé Dean Kamps) Brewer and Courtney Brewer; stepgrandchildren, Jim Pattenaude Jr., Ryan (Melanie) Pattenaude and Scott (Shannon) Pattenaude; great-grandchildren, Evie and Leo Pattenaude; sisters-in-law, Marie (Franklin) Knight and Toby (Fay) Williams; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Cemetery, 120 Wild Rose Ave., Indianola, IL 61850, or Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 N. Prairie St., Tuscola, IL 61953. Funeral arrangements will be held Monday, Aug. 9, with visitation starting at 1 p.m., followed by services at 2 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola. Graveside services and burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola, at 4 p.m.
