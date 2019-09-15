CHAMPAIGN — Mary J. "Jan" Whitman, 83, of Champaign passed away at Carle Foundation Hospital on Tuesday (Sept. 10, 2019) after a brief illness.
She was born July 11, 1936, in Mason City, to Stanton and Louise (List) Auxier. She married John "Jack" Whitman in 1957. He preceded her in death Sept. 29, 2004.
Jan is survived by three brothers, John Auxier (Carol) of Mason City, Albert Auxier (Patricia) of Seymour, Tenn., and Doug Auxier (Margaret) of Delavan; and two sisters-in-law, Sandra Whitman of Glenview and Nancy (Whitman) Ford of Urbana. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Leroy, Eldon and Thomas; and brother-in-law, Max Whitman.
Jan retired from the University of Illinois after 35 years with the Department of Agricultural Economics in the area of Cooperative Extension Farm Management. She was a member of Savoy United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Jan was an avid Illini fan and was a member of Quarterback Club, Rebounders and Networkers. She was also active in Home and Consumer Economics/UI Extension.
Jack and Jan never had children, but they loved, nurtured and supported multiple nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and children of neighbors and friends. Jan had a gift of hospitality and shared her love with friends and family throughout the world. Her cinnamon rolls will long be remembered.
Jan was a strong supporter of Jack’s endeavors with students at the UI Division of Disability Resources and Educational Services. She traveled with him to many Paralympic events where Jack competed.
Visitation will be held at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Savoy United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Marc Brown will officiate.
Memorials in her honor may be made to Savoy United Methodist Church or the UI Foundation’s Dr. Timothy J. Nugent Professorial Chair Fund. Online condolences can be shared at morganmemorialhome.com.