RANTOUL — Mary Jane Cyphert, 84, of Rantoul died Tuesday (Sept. 14, 2021) at home.

Funeral services will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

