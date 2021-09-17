Mary Jane Cyphert Sep 17, 2021 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANTOUL — Mary Jane Cyphert, 84, of Rantoul died Tuesday (Sept. 14, 2021) at home.Funeral services will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos