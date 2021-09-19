RANTOUL — Mary Jane “Janie” Cyphert, 84, of Rantoul passed peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at home.
Janie was born April 11, 1937, the daughter of Charles O. and Lena Jewel Pierce. Janie grew up and attended school in Potomac, graduating as salutatorian in 1955. She immediately went to work at Chanute Air Force Base as a federal civil-service employee. While there, she met and married Joseph R. Llach. To this marriage were born two daughters, Lisa Llach Corley (Gary Buhr) and Jolene Llach Gensler (Jeff), both of Rantoul.
She later married D. Wyman “Don” Cyphert, who preceded her in death. From that marriage of 45 years, she gained a daughter, Vickie Miller (Kim) of Puryear, Tenn., and a son, Vince Cyphert (Paula) of Gibson City.
She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Chase Corley, Andy (Nikki) Miller, Lindsay (Justin) Carpenter, Jenny (Adam) Swinger, Justin Gensler (Nicole Graciela), Makayla (Jaden) Snodgrass and Austin Gensler; as well as many beautiful great-grandchildren.
She was loved by many, including her extended California Llach family, for her sweet, spunky and loving spirit.
Janie worked for 23 years at the Social Security Administration, retiring at a young age. She treasured every moment she would spend with her family, who were her world. She also loved spoiling her many dogs.
For the last 18 years, she had been a dialysis patient, which consumed much of her time. The family would like to extend its gratitude to DaVita dialysis and to "Perk" of the Thomasboro Volunteer Fire Department for all of the care that they extended to her over the years.
A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. Pastor Gary Fairchild will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m., also at Lux.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.