GIBSON CITY — Mary Jane Hill, 86, of Gibson City passed away Tuesday (Jan. 21, 2020) at the Heritage Health nursing home, Gibson City.
A private family burial will be held at a later date. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mary Jane was born March 2, 1933, in DuQuoin, a daughter of Kyle and Helen Brown Anderson. She married Robert C. “Bob” Hill on May 28, 1955, in Tamaroa. They were married for 63 years. He passed away Feb. 10, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane Smith of Saucier, Miss., and Carla (Jim) Allen of Normal; four granddaughters, Katie (David) Rice of Jacksonville, Fla., Lauren (Scott) Hill of Saucier, Regan Smith of Austin, Texas, and Danielle (Zach) Kirby of Elliott; great-grandchildren, Tristen, Harper and Judah Hill of Saucier; and brother, Thomas (Beverly) Anderson of Carmel, Ind.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Hill, in 2008.
Mary Jane graduated from SIU Carbondale and was a teacher. After getting married, she stayed home to raise her children. When the girls were older, she worked at Shaner Implement and also worked alongside her husband at Farm Toy Shows for many years. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and attending their school events and ballgames. She was a member of the Gibson City United Methodist Church. She delivered Meals on Wheels with her husband, Bob, for several years. They enjoyed travelling and attending youth league baseball games every summer. She was a member of the Gadabouts Club, and she and Bob were members of the Saturday Night Card Club with their friends for over 50 years.
Memorial tributes may be made to the Gibson City United Methodist Church. Online memories and condolences may be made at rosenbaumfh.com.