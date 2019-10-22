RANTOUL — Mary Jane (Clarys) Hunnicutt, 96, of Rantoul passed away Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) at home surrounded by family.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Friday, Oct. 25, at Saint Malachy Catholic Church, Rantoul, with Father Joel Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rantoul. Rosary will be at 3:30 p.m. and visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul.
Mary Jane (Clarys) Hunnicutt was born Dec. 8, 1922, in Gladstone, N.D., to Cornelius and Agnes Mary (Ridl) Clarys, one of seven children. She grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in Merrill, Wis. On Nov. 20, 1944, she married her husband of 74 years, Gene Hunnicutt, who was in the U.S. Air Force.
Mary traveled and lived in many places, including a four-year stay in Germany before settling in Rantoul. She was a member of Saint Malachy Catholic Church and was a eucharistic minister. Together with her husband, they ran Hunnicutt’s Laundromat for 22 years. She also worked at Mercy Hospital in Urbana and the Chanute Air Force Base golf course.
She was a member of the Red Hats, loved sewing, decorating, reading, baking and gardening. Her love of antiques led her to own her own shop, “The Waggin Tongue.” Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Gene; daughters, Dana Kuncl of Rantoul, Mara (Joe) Stancook of Mahomet and Teresa (Thomas) Tow of Normal; a brother, James (Madeline) Clarys; sister-in-law, Mildred Clarys; 10 grandchildren, Rene (Jim) Just, Regina Corbin, Chris (Iskra) Kuncl, Angela (Bob) Bayne, Bridget (Farrand) Graham, John (Lena) Theis, Matthew Tow, Amy (Eric) Hrovat, Jennifer (Cory) Muhlbauer and Michael (Jackie) Tow; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin daughters, Margene and Arnie Marie; three brothers, John (Catherine) Clarys and Joe and Neil Clarys; and two sisters, Ann (Carl) Schnaidt and Agnes (Laudie) Samek.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all.