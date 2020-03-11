TUSCOLA — Mary Jane Jones, 85, of Tuscola passed away at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at the Tuscola Health Care Center.
Mary Jane was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Strasburg, Ill. Her parents were Clarence and Frieda Rincker Lading. She had an older brother, Richard, and a younger sister, Carolyn.
Mary Jane attended Stewardson-Strasburg High School and was the valedictorian of her graduating class. She achieved a straight-A record for all four years of school. She was a graduate of Brown's Business College and worked her entire career as a legal secretary.
She was married to Arleigh Jones of Shelbyville on June 23, 1957. Mary Jane and Arleigh met when they were age 17 and he was the love of her life. She was a devoted and loyal wife. They moved to Tuscola in 1959 and raised three daughters: Arla, Brenda and Linda.
Mary Jane loved her church and strived to live her faith every day. She was a past member of the choir and also taught Sunday school.
She once read that "Life is not measured by the number of breaths you take, but by the number of moments that take your breath away. " She and Arleigh fulfilled their dream of traveling around the world.
They visited many countries in Europe as well as Australia, New Zealand and the Arctic Circle.
Mary Jane and Arleigh also traveled extensively across the United States by motorcycle. Mary Jane felt truly blessed and fortunate to share these adventures with her husband.
She had a talent for growing flowers and plants and truly enjoyed taking care of her home. She appreciated the simple pleasures of life.
She is survived by her husband, Arleigh; her daughters, Arla Jones, Brenda Lovik and Linda Cesario; grandsons, Christopher Lovik, Matthew Lovik, Robert Cesario and David Cesario; a sister, Carolyn Stremming; and her dear sister-in-law, Barbara Murray.
Her brother, Richard Lading, preceded her in death in 2017.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Road, Tuscola, with the Rev. Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Tuscola. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.