CHAMPAIGN — Mary Jane Strong, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in the home of her longtime caregiver, Helen.
She is survived by five children, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four stepchildren from her second marriage. Known as Jane throughout her life, she was born Dec. 27, 1926, in Breckenridge, Minn., to Helen and Bill Ehlert. Jane was the oldest of what would be three children.
Jane’s siblings, younger sister Kathy and beloved younger brother Bill, who was just 11 months younger than Jane and passed away in his early 20s, four years after suffering a tragic and debilitating accident, preceded her in death.
Jane’s effortless grace, beauty and innate wisdom touched everyone who knew her. In particular, she had a special gift for connecting with many generations of children. She taught preschool out of her home in Vienna, Va., in the 1960s, and later in Monticello, she taught Head Start, a government program that promoted the school readiness of preschool-aged children from low-income families.
Jane and her first husband, John Joseph Healy (Jack), an engineer and officer in the Navy for 20 years, had five children, and they survive: Jill (Carl) Chafin, Pat (Linda) Healy, Peg (Bruce) Burnette, Tim (Teresa) Healy and Meghan (Bill) Gemmill. Jane’s eight grandchildren are Josh Chafin, Ellie (Chris Stephens) Burnette, Sam (Lauren Lobenhofer) Chafin, Max (Kristin) Burnette, Jack Healy, Shaylin Healy, Nick Gemmill and Ivan Gemmill. Great-grandchildren are Monica Jane, Simon and Carole Chafinhofer and Henry Burnette. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Peg (Burt) Bachrach, Patty (Todd) Crockett, Daniel Strong and Madeline (Ed) Diehl.
Jane and her growing family moved frequently as Jack was re-posted by the Navy. Alaska, California and New York were all home, and the family even lived on Midway Island for a year. Later, the family lived in Virginia and Illinois. Whatever the venue, Jane maintained an unshakeable sense of self, family and community, always manifested in the greatest generosity. Jane and Jack divorced after 25 years. She later married Naval Capt. James Strong (Jim), and they were married for 34 years until Capt. Strong passed away in 2011. In many ways this was a golden age for Jane when her effortless elegance soared. This period was marked by large family gatherings, lively conversation and laughter, always laughter.
From an early age, Jane had an interest in architecture, and though a professional career like that was unrealistic for many women of her generation, she maintained and enhanced her sense of beauty and fashion, especially in interior design. As in so many things, her quiet style was at once simple and sophisticated.
Capt. Jim’s passing in 2011 cemented what would become one of the great relationships of Jane’s final years, with her caregiver, Helen Moseley. Jane’s children can hardly express their gratitude for Helen’s support, diligence and generosity in her tender and enduring care of Jane, including bringing Jane into her home and introducing Jane to her loving church community.
The family will gather to celebrate Jane’s life at a future date. Until the end, there was always Jane’s connection to the younger generation, sharing her wisdom with both simplicity and power. One of her grandchildren recalls Jane saying to her, “I’ve been trying to decide if you look more like your father or your mother.” She paused. “I guess you just look like you.”