INVERNESS — Mary Jill Thompson MacEachron, 66, passed away at home in Inverness on Sept. 8, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Jill was born in Terre Haute, Ind., on Oct. 2, 1953, to parents Ed and Mary Thompson. Jill grew up in Sadorus and graduated from Unity High School in 1972. During her youth, Jill was an avid softball player and was active in 4-H. Throughout her life, she lived in Champaign, Monticello, Homer and Inverness.
She had three children, Beth (Greg) Hicks of Highlands Ranch, Colo., Charles (Lynne) Heidbreder of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, and Emma (Chris) Heidbreder of Olympia, Wash.
Jill married Bruce MacEachron in 2000 in Scotland, where they shared many adventures and memories. They resided in Inverness, surrounded by trees, where she was fond of watching wildlife in her backyard.
Jill enjoyed music, concerts, browsing flea markets, sending gifts and tending to her garden and pets. Jill had many collections and loved vintage items.
She is survived by her parents; husband; three children; three siblings, Jim (Peggy) Thompson of Sadorus, Tom (Sally) Thompson of Champaign and Nancy Thompson of Savoy. She was blessed with eight grandchildren, Noah, Alana, Mia, Adam, Remy, Shelby, Amber and Peyton. All of whom will dearly miss her voice and laughter.
Graveside services will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery, Seymour, at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, to honor and celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Mercy Homes for Boys and Girls.