SAVOY — Mary Joanne Burke, 81, of Savoy, formerly of Newman, passed away at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
She was born April 1, 1938, in Decatur, a daughter of John and Ethel White Michael. She married Barclay Burke on May 3, 1957, at Chanute AFB in Rantoul. He survives.
She is also survived by one sister, Nancy Michael of Newman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Michael Burke, and one daughter, Pamela Jo Burke.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Joines Funeral Home, 401 W. Gillogly St., Newman, with Pastor Kenny Hall officiating. Burial will be in Albin Cemetery, south of Newman. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Memorials made be made to the donor's choice.