TOLONO — Joanne Daly, 90, of Tolono died at home Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Philo. Father Keith Walder will officiate. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the church prior to the funeral Mass. Rosary will be at 2:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Private burial services will be held at Old Bliss Cemetery, Sidney. Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Joanne was born March 3, 1929, in Detroit, a daughter to Hugh and Anna (Gorman) Finnegan. She married Leo “Bunt” Daly on May 10, 1952, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo.
She is survived by their six children, Debbie (Larry) White of Sidney, Tim Daly of Philo, Leo F. “Bowie” (Sue) Daly of Philo, Pat (Julie) Daly of Philo, Hugh (Kelly) Daly of Philo and Sean Daly of Philo; 16 grandchildren, Shannon (David) Stinebaugh, Kelly (Annie) White, Joey (Jordan) White, Hanna (Ben) Brown, Lea Daly, Leo (Hillary Warner) Daly IV, Devin (Billy) Brocksmith, Janna (Scott) Martin, Levi Daly, Lindsey (Josh) Kuethe, Katie (Jared) Dees, Jon, Buddy and Chloe Daly, and Colton and Allyson James; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Leo “Bunt” Daly; her parents; her brother, Joseph Finnegan; and a granddaughter, Annie Daly.
She was a graduate of Sidney High School and the University of Illinois. Joanne taught third grade at Sidney Elementary School. She also worked with special-education students at Carrie Busey Elementary School in Champaign from 1974 to 1994.
She loved cooking for family and friends, visiting over a cup of coffee or glass of wine around the kitchen table, and cheering for the Unity Rockets. She will be greatly missed.
Memorials may be made to St. Thomas School, Philo, or OSF Eastern Region Hospice, Urbana.