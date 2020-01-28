CHAMPAIGN — Mary Ruth Johansen, 56, passed away on Friday (Jan. 24, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. She was born on Oct. 1, 1963, in Normal, to Kenneth Wayne and Betty Mardelle (Smith) Nafziger.
Mary is survived by her father; siblings, Kent (Barbara) Nafziger and Andrew (Lori) Nafziger; nephews, Dustin, Brian and Pierce; niece, Stephanie; former husband, Joe Johansen; and her dog, Shiloh, and cats, Owen and Stella.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Mary enjoyed reading, caring for her pets and baking cookies. She worked for 20 years at Attorneys’ Title Guaranty Fund Inc. Mary’s organ and tissue donation through Gift of Hope will save and enhance the lives of others.
A celebration of life service will be held in Mary’s honor at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Visitation will be held prior from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow and burial of cremated remains at Greenhill Cemetery will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society, ASPCA or Autism Speaks. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.