PAXTON — Mary Louise Jones, 104, of Paxton, formerly of Urbana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at Accolade Health in Paxton.
Louise was born Sept. 29, 1917, in Cheyenne, Wyo., to parents Demmus David and Ada Mae (Shin) Harvey. Louise attended school in Cheyenne as well as Fort Collins, Colo. During the end of her career as a homemaker, Louise started working at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall Office.
She was a kind and loving person, a wonderful mother, and an even more loving grandmother.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda and spouse Pete Walker; a son, James Stewart (Mike) and spouse Ellen Jones; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents and many siblings.
Cremation rights have been accorded and there will be no services.
