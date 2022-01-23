URBANA — Mary Lou Juday passed away at 10:12 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 20, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 3 p.m., with visitation prior from 1 to 3 p.m., at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Pastor Glenn Corbly will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Mary Lou Butzirus was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Bloomington. She married Harold O. Juday on June 7, 1968, in Urbana.
She is survived by her children, Dan Juday of Urbana, Jim Juday of St. Joesph and Pam Lance (Dan) of Urbana; grandchildren, Clark Juday (Carson), Tyler Barnes (Rachel), Casey Lance (Brett), Lyndsey Lance and Jake Juday; great-grandchildren, Kooper, Cane, Maelynn, Adyline and Colbie; and siblings, Tom Bill, Dan Bill, John Schlipf and Steve Bertsche.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Juday, on Nov. 18, 2020; and siblings, Billy Gross, Amelia Eads, Karen Zogg, Vicky Butzirus, David Bertsche and Connie Crittenden.
Mary was a daycare provider in her home for over 35 years. She was known as Grandma Mary to hundreds of children and loved every single one of them. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a devoted wife and mother and, despite her challenging childhood, taught herself to be an example for others to love unconditionally.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the sixth-floor Oncology Department at Carle Foundation Hospital. The entire team of nurses, health-care techs, maintenance and housekeeping went above and beyond to provide Mary and the family with abundant care and compassion.
A special thank you to Mary's close friend, Shelly Vaughn, for being a huge support to Mary and her children during this time. We love you, Shelly!
In lieu of flowers, contributions have been requested to go to Cunningham Children’s Home, 1301 N. Cunningham Ave., Urbana, IL 61802. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.