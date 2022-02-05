PESOTUM — Mary K was born on Dec. 4, 1942, in Ann Arbor, Mich., to Loren and Frances (Cler) Riley. She married Richard BIllman on July 20, 1963, in Tuscola.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard; three daughters, Kelli (Mike) Mitsdarfer, Kara Gray (Daryl) and Richelle (Jess) Brown; grandchildren, Kami (DJ) Davis, Klayton, Kyler, Kaleb (Chandra), Joseph, Samuel, Elijah and Conner; great-grandchildren, Braden, Kinadi, Mason and Addison; and three sisters, Tiana Cain, Pam White and Kim Hanson.
She was proceeded in death by her parents and brother, William Riley.
Mary K passed away in Hollywood, Fla., surrounded by her family.
The things that best defined Mary K were her faith in God and her love of family and friends. She had an unrelenting optimistic presence that filled the world and everyone she met with warmth and kindness. But not to be left out was her amazing passion for her flowers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Meadowbrook Church or Right to Life. A celebration of life will be held this summer; details are being developed and will be shared at a later date.